Advertisement

Vols baseball ready for decisive third game vs. Notre Dame

Series tied 1-1 following Tennessee’s 12-4 rout on Saturday
Vols celebrate 12-4 win over Notre Dame
Vols celebrate 12-4 win over Notre Dame(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT and Notre Dame square off in a do-or-die game three on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with a spot in Omaha on the line. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast on ESPN.

Tennessee’s bats put on a show in its eight-run fifth inning, hammering four home runs in the frame. It marked the sixth time this season that the Vols have hit three or more homers in an inning and the second time this year with a four-homer inning (Bot. 8 vs. Auburn on April 29).

By picking up the win, Chase Dollander remained perfect record-wise on the year, improving to 10-0. The last SEC pitcher to start a season 10-0 was Arkansas’ Blaine Knight in 2018.

All-SEC and Collegiate Baseball All-Freshman team member Chase Burns gets the start for Tennessee in this all important final Super Regional game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
UT’s center-fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were thrown out of the Vols’...
Drew Gilbert, pitching coach thrown out of UT baseball’s first Super Regional game
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting

Latest News

WATCH: Family of Sevier County’s only Korean War soldier still MIA receives American flag
WATCH: Family of Sevier County’s only Korean War soldier still MIA receives American flag
Metro Police said two people were killed and two others were injured in an exchange of gunfire...
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Antioch party
2 killed, 2 injured in Antioch shooting
2 killed, 2 injured at Antioch shooting
General Stiner served as the second Commander in Chief of the United States Special Operations...
Campbell County remembers four-star General Carl Stiner