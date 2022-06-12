Vols baseball ready for decisive third game vs. Notre Dame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT and Notre Dame square off in a do-or-die game three on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with a spot in Omaha on the line. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast on ESPN.

Tennessee’s bats put on a show in its eight-run fifth inning, hammering four home runs in the frame. It marked the sixth time this season that the Vols have hit three or more homers in an inning and the second time this year with a four-homer inning (Bot. 8 vs. Auburn on April 29).

By picking up the win, Chase Dollander remained perfect record-wise on the year, improving to 10-0. The last SEC pitcher to start a season 10-0 was Arkansas’ Blaine Knight in 2018.

All-SEC and Collegiate Baseball All-Freshman team member Chase Burns gets the start for Tennessee in this all important final Super Regional game.

