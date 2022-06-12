WATCH: Family of Sevier County’s only Korean War soldier still MIA receives American flag

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of Sevier County’s only Korean War soldier still missing in action received an American Flag during a veterans event in Townsend Saturday.

Private First Class Norman Edgar Flynn was born in 1932 in Sevierville and was an Army soldier, according to the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association. He served in the Korean War and was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, his page on the ETVMA’s website stated.

During the war, PFC Flynn died in action on Nov. 28, 1950, during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, when his unit fought the Chinese Communist Forces at the P’ungnyuri Inlet, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

There were “so many wounded soldiers” that when the 31st Regimental Combat Team made its withdrawal to Hagaru-ri, they were forced to leave the bodies of the fallen, the DOD stated.

PFC Flynn’s remains were not recovered then and still have not been identified among those returned to the United States after the war, officials said.

On June 12, The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation held “Honor Our Great Smoky Mountain Veterans Day” at the Townsend Heritage Center, which especially highlighted veterans buried in the park.

The event also recognized 14 Korean War veterans buried in the park. During the event, a touching moment was captured - PFC Flynn’s relatives were given an American flag in honor of the hero.

“Honor Our Great Smoky Mountain Veterans Day” is only the beginning of a week-long event. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is also hosting “Women Veterans Week,” which will include many other opportunities for those in the community to take part.

A list of events can be found here.

The East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association posted this photo of Norman E. Flynn. (ETVMA)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.