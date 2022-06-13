Advertisement

Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, tents not recommended until further notice

On June 12, a bear ripped into a tent at Elkmont Campground in search of food.
Elkmont Campground
Elkmont Campground(Recration.gov)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bear ripped into a tent at a popular campground Saturday, prompting Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials to warn against tents and soft-sided shelters until further notice.

On June 12, a bear ripped into a tent at Elkmont Campground in search of food, according to officials. As a result, a girl, 3, and her mother suffered “superficial scratches to their heads.”

Park officials stated the father was eventually able to scare the bear from the campsite. Now, wildlife biologists are monitoring the area.

While the campground as a whole remains open, as a public safety precaution, sites K1-4, K6, K7, K11 and L1-7, as well as K/L-Loops, are temporarily closed to visitors, according to the campground’s website.

“Camping in bear country is inherently risky,” officials said. “It is critical that all campers follow food storage regulations and bear safety guidelines.”

The GSMNP has a list of steps you can take to protect bears; view those here. Elkmont Campground remains the largest and busiest campground in the Smokies.

