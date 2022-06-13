Tennessee pitchers Burns, Beam named Freshman All-Americans
Tennessee pitchers Chase Burns and Drew Beam were named first-team Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Monday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee pitchers Chase Burns and Drew Beam were named first-team Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Monday.
The duo earned the same designation from Collegiate Baseball in early June.
Burns was Tennessee’s Friday starter for most of the year. The Gallatin native was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy and was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Burns finished the year with an 8-2 record and a 2.91 ERA over 17 appearances (14 starts).
Beam was another standout in UT’s weekend rotation. He earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors after posting an 8-1 record with a 2.72 ERA in a team-high 15 starts. The Murfreesboro native held batters to a .186 average.
Tennessee Postseason All-Americans
RHP Drew Beam
Collegiate Baseball – Freshman Team
NCBWA – Freshman (First Team)
DH/1B Blake Burke
Collegiate Baseball – Freshman Team
RHP Chase Burns
Collegiate Baseball – Third Team
Collegiate Baseball – Freshman Team
NCBWA – Freshman (First Team)
RHP Chase Dollander
Collegiate Baseball – First Team
OF Drew Gilbert
Collegiate Baseball – Second Team
1B Luc Lipcius
CoSIDA Academic – Second Team
3B Trey Lipscomb
Collegiate Baseball – Second Team
C Evan Russell
CoSIDA Academic – First Team
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.