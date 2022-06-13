Advertisement

Tennessee pitchers Burns, Beam named Freshman All-Americans

Tennessee pitchers Chase Burns and Drew Beam were named first-team Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Monday.
Burns and Beam
Burns and Beam(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The duo earned the same designation from Collegiate Baseball in early June.

Burns was Tennessee’s Friday starter for most of the year. The Gallatin native was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy and was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Burns finished the year with an 8-2 record and a 2.91 ERA over 17 appearances (14 starts).

Beam was another standout in UT’s weekend rotation. He earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors after posting an 8-1 record with a 2.72 ERA in a team-high 15 starts. The Murfreesboro native held batters to a .186 average.

Tennessee Postseason All-Americans

RHP Drew Beam

Collegiate Baseball – Freshman Team

NCBWA – Freshman (First Team)

DH/1B Blake Burke

Collegiate Baseball – Freshman Team

RHP Chase Burns

Collegiate Baseball – Third Team

Collegiate Baseball – Freshman Team

NCBWA – Freshman (First Team)

RHP Chase Dollander

Collegiate Baseball – First Team

OF Drew Gilbert

Collegiate Baseball – Second Team

1B Luc Lipcius

CoSIDA Academic – Second Team

3B Trey Lipscomb

Collegiate Baseball – Second Team

C Evan Russell

CoSIDA Academic – First Team

