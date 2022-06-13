Tennessee pitchers Burns, Beam named Freshman All-Americans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee pitchers Chase Burns and Drew Beam were named first-team Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Monday.

The duo earned the same designation from Collegiate Baseball in early June.

Burns was Tennessee’s Friday starter for most of the year. The Gallatin native was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy and was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Burns finished the year with an 8-2 record and a 2.91 ERA over 17 appearances (14 starts).

Beam was another standout in UT’s weekend rotation. He earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors after posting an 8-1 record with a 2.72 ERA in a team-high 15 starts. The Murfreesboro native held batters to a .186 average.

Tennessee Postseason All-Americans

RHP Drew Beam

Collegiate Baseball – Freshman Team

NCBWA – Freshman (First Team)

DH/1B Blake Burke

Collegiate Baseball – Freshman Team

RHP Chase Burns

Collegiate Baseball – Third Team

Collegiate Baseball – Freshman Team

NCBWA – Freshman (First Team)

RHP Chase Dollander

Collegiate Baseball – First Team

OF Drew Gilbert

Collegiate Baseball – Second Team

1B Luc Lipcius

CoSIDA Academic – Second Team

3B Trey Lipscomb

Collegiate Baseball – Second Team

C Evan Russell

CoSIDA Academic – First Team

