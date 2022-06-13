Advertisement

Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.(NCEL)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDEN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina decided to mix things up when he bought his most recent lottery ticket.

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.

“I always say I’m going to win a million dollars,” Bryant told the NC Education Lottery. “I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon.”

Bryant waited a few hours, then scratched the ticket with his wife. They saw the big win and started celebrating.

“I ran around the house screaming like a little girl,” Bryant laughed. “I thought I was hallucinating.”

Bryant, a chef, plans to pay off his wife’s car, move and prepare for his son’s athletic expenses for next school year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting

Latest News

VFL Todd Kelly Jr. to host July youth camp benefiting nonprofits
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill...
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again
FILE - An Iraqi man who has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for more than 15...
Iraqi held by US at Guantanamo pleads guilty to war crimes
TVA asks customers to reduce electric usage due to increased temperatures