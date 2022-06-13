Advertisement

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack-and-Coke in a can

The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.
The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.(Coca-Cola Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two American icons are officially joining forces in a can.

Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Their new product will let consumers enjoy Jack-and-Cokes with just the flip of a pop-top. It will make its debut in Mexico later this year before a worldwide rollout in 2023.

The Jack-and-Cokes will also come in a zero-sugar option.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting

Latest News

VFL Todd Kelly Jr. to host July youth camp benefiting nonprofits
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill...
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again
Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
FILE - An Iraqi man who has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for more than 15...
Iraqi held by US at Guantanamo pleads guilty to war crimes
TVA asks customers to reduce electric usage due to increased temperatures