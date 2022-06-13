Day one: How Knoxville’s newest police chief is hitting the ground running

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is Chief Paul Noel’s first day on the job as Knoxville’s newest chief of police, and he has already knocked off items on a long list of priorities.

After Noel was sworn in Monday morning inside the Civic Auditorium, Noel announced he already started the process to register Knoxville into the ethical policing project, Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project. This would encourage officers to intervene when they see their colleagues causing harm to others or making costly mistakes.

During his swearing-in ceremony, Noel announced he is also focused on four guiding principles: “crime prevention, community relationships, culture change and career development.”

“But violent crimes will be the most important crimes we focus on,” Noel told WVLT News. “If you look at the homicides in Knoxville since 2016, they’ve steadily risen. That’s a trend that we absolutely have to turn. So, we’re going to use data analytics to take a hard look at everything our team is doing to reduce violent crime. How do we deploy, how are we staffed? How are we using overtime? How are we using the resources that we have right now?”

Noel also told WVLT News he is committing to hiring more people of color, filling vacancies at the top and building strong partnerships with a community that says they’ll be holding him to his words.

“There’s so many young people that I’ve known who have come through my program that I know personally who have died from gun violence or sent off for years to life,” Bilal Davis, with Young Mighty Men of Valor United. “I truly believe the police department and the community coming together and prevent this. Ninety-nine percent of these situations with our young people are preventable, but we have to catch them when they’re young.”

Noel is replacing former Chief Eve Thomas, who retired in May.

Mayor Indya Kincannon pushed how Noel was the better pick for this new role based on his passion for “transparency, accountability, and accessibility.”

