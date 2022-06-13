Does ATF check on people prohibited from buying guns?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As lawmakers debate new, stricter gun laws in response to mass shootings, many wonder, is it enough? What else can be done to stop the slaughter?

Some gun owners believe that before new laws are created, the current ones should be enforced, such as checking on and prosecuting people who lie and try, which is lying on federal forms to get a gun.

When someone gets denied on a background check, a lot of times it means they have a checkered past. But is anyone following up on these denials?

Barry Laws has been selling guns for 15 years. He says when someone gets turned down, that’s the end of it, no matter the reason.

WAVE asked him how often he’s heard of someone checking on people who are denied.

“Never,” Laws said. “Never. Never.”

Laws showed off an old form of someone who was denied. There are 11 disqualifying questions. If you answer no to any of them, the purchase process ends.

There’s nothing to stop anyone from lying. The intention is that the background check catches it.

“I’ve got their driver’s license, I’ve got a federal form with their signature on it, right?” Laws said. “And it’s illegal to lie on a federal form.

Laws said he feels nothing is done to follow up on that.

“We don’t know what their background is that is denying it, but they could be violent, they could be stalkers, they could be sexual predators, there’s a lot of things,” Laws said. “They could’ve been someone who tried suicide and maybe they’re going to try again, and nobody checks in on them.”

WAVE interviewed Laws before meeting with the ATF, and he didn’t think they’d even claim that they make the checks.

He said, “they know they don’t.”

WAVE took the information from Laws and went to the ATF, asking Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Maynard why Laws or any other gun shop owner would say something like that.

“For the standard denials, we rarely contact the FFL – which is the federal firearms licensee – because we already have the paperwork from them and such a small number of those are referred for prosecution,” Maynard said.

The background checks are done by the FBI through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.

Out of the 5,000 delays and standard denials within the Commonwealth that were referred by the FBI in 2021, about 300 were reviewed by the ATF.

It led to 11 prosecutions.

But what about the other delays?

Maynard said the ATF reviews standard denials if the person has been convicted for a violent felony in the past ten years, any felony in the last five, or have an active domestic order against them.

“One of the cases that we did prosecute was a subject that had two different domestic orders filed against him by two different women,” Maynard said. “One of the DVO orders, he had his court hearing a week before he attempted to purchase that firearm. These are aggravating factors that we look at when we review these cases.”

He said they also reach out to people who don’t know they’re prohibited from buying a gun, and that usually stops them from trying again.

“Everybody has a different circumstance and different reason,” Maynard said. “We find that out and we weigh that with criminal intent. The system worked, they didn’t have that firearm.”

Maynard was asked if he feels they should broaden their criteria for the check-ups and prosecutions.

“We go from 5,000 down to 300 and then we make those determinations on who we talk to and what is referred,” Maynard said. “Again, the system worked. At ATF, we work within the laws that we’re provided.”

Barry Laws was President of the American Firearm Retailers Association, and even attended CNN’s Guns in America Town Hall Meeting with President Obama in 2016.

He said he’s directly asked people at the top of the ATF about the issue.

“They’ve said ‘we don’t want you to be in that position where you have a violent felon in front of you calling the police or whatever,’” Laws said. “And I’m thinking, ‘well that’s our problem, not yours.’ They don’t have the manpower is another one I’ve been told. It’s just not on their radar.”

Despite this disagreement, both Laws and Maynard said the working relationship between gun shops and the ATF is a good one.

Laws said the ATF has been very helpful, and Maynard admits that the ATF might need to be a little more transparent with the gun stores.

When it comes to mental illness and guns, if someone has been involuntarily committed to a mental institution or if they’ve pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, then they can’t buy a gun.

In Kentucky, courts must refer that information to the FBI so that it comes up in the background check, but that’s not the case in every state.

Some states consider it a part of medical privacy so they don’t give the FBI that information.

