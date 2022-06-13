Advertisement

Feeling like the lower 100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking temperatures in the 90s all week long.
Temperature vs. feels like temperature for Tuesday
Temperature vs. feels like temperature for Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday was hot and humid, and that only increases Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 90s all week and feel like the lower 100s at times. The limited rain chances won’t help much either.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A stray downpour or storm is possible this evening, but most stay dry with a stuffy low of only 74 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’ll start out sunny Tuesday with a stray pop-up storm. Highs will be near 95 degrees and cloud feel close to 100-105 degrees!

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain in the mid-90s Wednesday with spotty rain and storms developing Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms develop and move through Thursday late afternoon to the early overnight hours, but we’re still around 93 degrees.

Friday is still in the mid-90s with spotty rain, as the humidity gradually drops back. This lets the weekend back off to seasonable heat, as we’re back in the upper 80s, with a couple of mild mornings thanks to the lower humidity.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back up next week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting

Latest News

Feels Like temperatures near 100 much of the afternoon.
Heat and humidity add up to a “feels like temperature” near 100 degrees
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks isolated downpours, with a few more late week, before...
Heat and humidity add up to a “feels like temperature” near 100 degrees
Get your water handy this week as temperatures will feel like 100.
Get ready for the heat wave this week
Sunday Evening Weather - The heat is coming!
First Alert Weather Sunday Evening