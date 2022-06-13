Feeling like the lower 100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday was hot and humid, and that only increases Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 90s all week and feel like the lower 100s at times. The limited rain chances won’t help much either.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A stray downpour or storm is possible this evening, but most stay dry with a stuffy low of only 74 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’ll start out sunny Tuesday with a stray pop-up storm. Highs will be near 95 degrees and cloud feel close to 100-105 degrees!

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain in the mid-90s Wednesday with spotty rain and storms developing Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms develop and move through Thursday late afternoon to the early overnight hours, but we’re still around 93 degrees.

Friday is still in the mid-90s with spotty rain, as the humidity gradually drops back. This lets the weekend back off to seasonable heat, as we’re back in the upper 80s, with a couple of mild mornings thanks to the lower humidity.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back up next week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

