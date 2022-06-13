Advertisement

Gay Street Bridge to close all lanes for safety inspection

The City of Knoxville announced on Monday the Gay Street Bridge will be closing for June 14 and 15 for an annual inspection
Gay Street Bridge
Gay Street Bridge(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced in a news release on Monday that the Gay Street Bridge will closed to traffic on June 14 and 15 for an annual safety inspection with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Alternate lanes will be closed for each day. The northbound Gay Street lane across the bridge will close first on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound lane across Gay Street Bridge will be closed.

On both days, the lane will be closed sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Car traffic will only be permitted on westbound Sevier Avenue at Atchley Street. All other traffic will be rerouted to Atchley, Mimosa Avenue and Chapman Highway.

“This detour avoids building demolition work underway at Kay Street and Blount Avenue and closures associated with that project being done by the property owner,” the news release stated.

The City of Knoxville reassured access to the Regal parking garage would remain available.

The closure is only for car traffic. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to use Gay Street Bridge, but officials warned people to be cautious because of the heavy equipment used in the inspection.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
Knoxville couple celebrates 75th anniversary
‘I have loved her for 75 years and I hope I get some more out of her’ | Knoxville couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says

Latest News

Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, tents not recommended until further notice
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, tents not recommended until further notice
Here's how you can lower your electricity use.
TVA asks customers to reduce electric usage due to increased temperatures
Ole Red Gatlinburg to host Midnight Parade Patio Party for July 4th
Ole Red Gatlinburg to host Midnight Parade Patio Party for July 4th
Report: Woman leaves child in car without air conditioning for fifteen minutes
Report: Woman leaves child in car without air conditioning for fifteen minutes
Guy Fieri officially opens new Flavortown location in Pigeon Forge
Guy Fieri officially opens Pigeon Forge Flavortown location