Gay Street Bridge to close all lanes for safety inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced in a news release on Monday that the Gay Street Bridge will closed to traffic on June 14 and 15 for an annual safety inspection with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Alternate lanes will be closed for each day. The northbound Gay Street lane across the bridge will close first on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound lane across Gay Street Bridge will be closed.

On both days, the lane will be closed sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Car traffic will only be permitted on westbound Sevier Avenue at Atchley Street. All other traffic will be rerouted to Atchley, Mimosa Avenue and Chapman Highway.

“This detour avoids building demolition work underway at Kay Street and Blount Avenue and closures associated with that project being done by the property owner,” the news release stated.

The City of Knoxville reassured access to the Regal parking garage would remain available.

The closure is only for car traffic. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to use Gay Street Bridge, but officials warned people to be cautious because of the heavy equipment used in the inspection.

