Advertisement

Guy Fieri officially opens Pigeon Forge Flavortown location

Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri took a trip to Pigeon Forge Monday to open the newest celebrity restaurant location in Pigeon Forge.
Guy Fieri officially opens Pigeon Forge Flavortown location
Guy Fieri officially opens Pigeon Forge Flavortown location(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri took a trip to Pigeon Forge Monday to open the newest celebrity restaurant location in Pigeon Forge.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown features Fieri’s own flavor combinations, arcade games and even his iconic 1968 Camaro. He said the town was always a mythical place on his TV shows until he met the owners of Face Entertainment and decided to make it a reality.

“People are coming to Pigeon Forge. This is their family’s vacation. We’re getting their afternoon. We’re getting their day; maybe we’re getting them for a couple,” Fieri said. “Let’s make sure that from the moment they walked through that door, the moment they drive up, the experience starts to happen.”

Monday was Fieri’s first trip to Pigeon Forge. He didn’t just open the restaurant, but also took an opportunity to film for his latest TV show, which will air next spring.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting

Latest News

Temperature vs. feels like temperature for Tuesday
Feeling like the lower 100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
VFL Todd Kelly Jr. to host July youth camp benefiting nonprofits
TVA asks customers to reduce electric usage due to increased temperatures
Elkmont Campground
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, tents not recommended until further notice