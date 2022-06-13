Guy Fieri officially opens Pigeon Forge Flavortown location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri took a trip to Pigeon Forge Monday to open the newest celebrity restaurant location in Pigeon Forge.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown features Fieri’s own flavor combinations, arcade games and even his iconic 1968 Camaro. He said the town was always a mythical place on his TV shows until he met the owners of Face Entertainment and decided to make it a reality.

“People are coming to Pigeon Forge. This is their family’s vacation. We’re getting their afternoon. We’re getting their day; maybe we’re getting them for a couple,” Fieri said. “Let’s make sure that from the moment they walked through that door, the moment they drive up, the experience starts to happen.”

Monday was Fieri’s first trip to Pigeon Forge. He didn’t just open the restaurant, but also took an opportunity to film for his latest TV show, which will air next spring.

