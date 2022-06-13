Heat and humidity add up to a “feels like temperature” near 100 degrees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week is hotter and more humid, which adds up to most the week feeling like it’s around 100 degrees! Stay hydrated and use caution, with a couple of storms at times providing limited cool-downs, until late week when a few more storms move through and then temperatures can get back to seasonable by the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered passing clouds, helping to create a few downpours and storms. We’re all feeling the high humidity, which limits our cooling, so we’re starting the day in the low 70s.

Monday begins our string of days in the 90s, but it feels like it’s closer to 100 degrees this afternoon. We’re topping out around 93 degrees, with a southwesterly breeze between 5 and 10 mph. We’re looking a hazy partly cloudy sky, becoming mostly clear for the late afternoon.

A stray downpour or storm is possible this evening into the overnight hours, with a stuffy low of only 74 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday are in the mid 90s, with the heat index around 100 degrees. Tuesday is mostly sunny, with a stray, light shower possible in the morning. Then we’ll have spotty rain and storms developing Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms develop and move through Thursday late afternoon to the early overnight hours, but we’re still around 93 degrees.

Friday is still in the mid 90s with spotty rain, as the humidity gradually drops back. This lets the weekend back off to seasonable heat, as we’re back in the upper 80s, with a couple of mild mornings thanks to the lower humidity.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back up next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

