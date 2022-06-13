Advertisement

Jennifer Hudson achieves elite EGOT status after taking home Tony award

Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical,...
Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical, poses in the press room at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Hudson just became the 17th person in history to claim EGOT status after she took home a Tony award Sunday night.

Her Tony award was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson, 40, won her Tony award for producing “A Strange Loop,” which took home Best Musical.

Hudson received an Oscar in 2007 for the film “Dreamgirls” and an Emmy last year for the animated short “Baba Yaga.” She is a two-time Grammy winner, the first being for her 2009 self-titled album.

Hudson was discovered in 2004 as a contestant on the third season of “American Idol,” where she took seventh place.

She joins the ranks with other EGOT winners like John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Audrey Hepburn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
Knoxville couple celebrates 75th anniversary
‘I have loved her for 75 years and I hope I get some more out of her’ | Knoxville couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says

Latest News

Temperature vs. feels like temperature for Tuesday
Feeling like the mid-100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.
You can have your name sent to the moon. Here’s how
Knox County Juvenile Court
Teens charged in killing of Stanley Freeman Jr. indicted by grand jury
Ole Red Gatlinburg concept design / Handout
Ole Red Gatlinburg to host Midnight Parade Patio Party for July 4th
FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris...
Showings of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear” banned in United Arab Emirates