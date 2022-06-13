Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducts Halls drug bust

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Drug Related Death Task Force conducted a drug bust in Halls Thursday, a KCSO report said.
Theodore Richards
Theodore Richards(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Drug Related Death Task Force conducted a drug bust in Halls Thursday. The bust stemmed from a search warrant for a Colt Drive apartment, according to a report from the KCSO.

After searching the home, officials said they found .38 grams of what they think is marijuana, .56 grams of a tan powder that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, 360 light green pills and 34 dark green pills they thought could be Xanax, a handgun, scales, packing material and $11,710 in cash.

The targets of the warrant were Theodore Richards, a convicted felon, and Brandy Morgan.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says

Latest News

Pat Summitt
Pat Summitt Foundation asking for donation in honor of coach’s 70th birthday
Seymour Food City temporarily closes part of deli following fire
Seymour Food City temporarily closes part of deli following fire
Seymour Food City temporarily closes part of deli following fire
Seymour Food City temporarily closes part of deli following fire
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court