Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducts Halls drug bust

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Drug Related Death Task Force conducted a drug bust in Halls Thursday. The bust stemmed from a search warrant for a Colt Drive apartment, according to a report from the KCSO.

After searching the home, officials said they found .38 grams of what they think is marijuana, .56 grams of a tan powder that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, 360 light green pills and 34 dark green pills they thought could be Xanax, a handgun, scales, packing material and $11,710 in cash.

The targets of the warrant were Theodore Richards, a convicted felon, and Brandy Morgan.

