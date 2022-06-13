Knoxville Police Department submits application to join peer-intervention group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As one of his first actions as Knoxville Police Chief, Paul Noel submitted the department’s application to the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project Monday.

The ABLE Project was started by the Georgetown University Law Center for Innovations in Community Safety in partnership with Sheppard Mullin, a global law firm. The program is an offshoot of another policing reform program, the Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) Peer Intervention Program, which was developed by the New Orleans Police Department, the department Noel came to Knoxville from.

“I saw firsthand the positive outcomes of ABLE training in my time in New Orleans, and I am confident our department will reap those same benefits,” Noel said. “By applying the principles taught through ABLE, we will have the tools and training to build a healthier, more accountable department.”

According to the program’s website, ABLE provides training, technical assistance and research aimed at changing the culture of policing. ABLE representatives hope that the program will create a culture where officers intervene when needed to prevent misconduct and avoid mistakes when policing. ABLE trains officers to advocate peer intervention and develop concrete measures that need to be in place to keep up that culture, ABLE’s website states.

In order to register for ABLE, the Knoxville Police Department had to submit four letters of support- one from Chief Noel, one from Mayor Kincannon and two from community-based organizations that vouch for the department’s sincere interest in self-improvement. The Knoxville Area Urban League and Knoxville NAACP wrote letters for the KPD, Public Information Officer Scott Erland said.

Chief Noel has made it clear that he values transparency and police reform, as he mentioned them at both his announcement and swearing-in ceremonies.

“It is imperative that we create a culture of accountability and loyalty towards one another by intervening before mistakes or misconduct occur or when they do occur, and ABLE will help lay that foundation,” Noel said. “Accountability will be the keyword for our supervisors and command staff. Our officers must hold themselves and each other accountable and look out for their fellow officers. We owe that to one another and the residents we serve.”

Noel was sworn in as police chief Monday.

