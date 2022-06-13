Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police are looking for three women after they stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Nike Unite store. The thefts happened around 10:30 a.m. on May 27, law enforcement said.

The three women walked into the store and began to put several items in their bags, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. They later walked out of the store without paying and got into a four-door black car believed to be a Buick.

After items like this are stolen, they can sometimes be found being sold on social media, Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said.

“We’re seeing some that are going to Facebook marketplace and sell the items. Some of them will hold their yard sales and sell stolen items there, and, of course, there’s always those that want to use it for themselves,” Payne said.

Payne also added that it is important to try and get the items back, but making the arrests is a top priority in this case.

“We really want to help police make that arrest to find the individuals who did the stealing because they did this one time, they’re going to go out and do it again,” Payne said.

Law enforcement said these suspects were not confronted at the door by employees, but that is more of the norm now not knowing what these people could do if confronted.

“They may be capable of violence. They don’t want to get stopped. Nobody wants to get arrested,” Payne said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. You can do so anonymously and can receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.