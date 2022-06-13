Advertisement

Knoxville woman charged after toddler found wandering alone in street

A Knoxville woman was arrested after her toddler was found wandering alone in the street, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested after her toddler was found wandering alone in the street, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a call saying a two- or three-year-old child was wandering in the street alone around 5 p.m. on Friday, the report stated. Officers said they found the child near Mynatt Road, a “busy thoroughfare.” Officers then reportedly contacted Heather Sicola, the child’s mother, who appeared to be intoxicated.

When officers responded to Sicola’s home, she allegedly told officers she thought her child had gotten out of the house when a delivery driver came to the door. She also told officers that she had consumed a children’s Tylenol and two small rum and fruit punch drinks, the report stated.

Sicola was taken into custody and charged with abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child eight-years-old or younger.

