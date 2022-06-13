KPD: Woman crashes into liquor store with child in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested Friday after crashing into a liquor store with a child in the back seat of her car, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.

Veronica Contreras was reportedly at Raddy’s Liquor Center on N. Broadway when she tried to reverse in her Honda Accord. She told responding officers that the car was not running when she changed gears, then “turned on all of a sudden,” hitting multiple cars. She also said that a crowd nearby shouted at her, causing her to panic, put the car in drive, then hit the building. All this reportedly happened with a child in the back seat.

Officers said Contreras had bloodshot eyes and an “odor of alcohol about her person.” Contreras also allegedly failed several field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking before driving.

Contreras was taken into custody after a records check showed that she was driving on a revoked license due to a previous DUI conviction, the report said.

