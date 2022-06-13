Advertisement

KPD: Woman crashes into liquor store with child in car

A woman was arrested Friday after crashing into a liquor store with a child in the back seat of her car, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.
Veronica Contreras
Veronica Contreras(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested Friday after crashing into a liquor store with a child in the back seat of her car, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.

Veronica Contreras was reportedly at Raddy’s Liquor Center on N. Broadway when she tried to reverse in her Honda Accord. She told responding officers that the car was not running when she changed gears, then “turned on all of a sudden,” hitting multiple cars. She also said that a crowd nearby shouted at her, causing her to panic, put the car in drive, then hit the building. All this reportedly happened with a child in the back seat.

Officers said Contreras had bloodshot eyes and an “odor of alcohol about her person.” Contreras also allegedly failed several field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking before driving.

Contreras was taken into custody after a records check showed that she was driving on a revoked license due to a previous DUI conviction, the report said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting

Latest News

Report: Woman leaves child in car without air conditioning
Elkmont Campground
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, tents not recommended until further notice
Chelsea Fontaine
Report: Woman leaves child in car without air conditioning for fifteen minutes
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court