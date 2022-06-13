Advertisement

Ole Red Gatlinburg to host Midnight Parade Patio Party for July 4th

A new July 4th celebration is coming to Ole Red Gatlinburg in a Midnight Parade Patio Party
Ole Red Gatlinburg concept design / Handout
Ole Red Gatlinburg concept design / Handout(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Red Gatlinburg announced on Monday a new celebration for July 4th. The Midnight Parade Patio Party will offer guests cocktails, food inspired by Blake Shelton and live country music.

Tickets are $100 and will include an appetizer, one cocktail and some merchandise from Ole Red. The event will begin at 11:00 p.m. during the annual Gatlinburg parade. Guests can use Ole Red’s patio to watch the parade.

Ole Red is one of the four venues inspired by Blake Shelton’s song “Ol’ Red.” All of the locations feature a restaurant, bar and live music curated by Shelton.

