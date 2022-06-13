Advertisement

Pat Summitt Foundation asking for donation in honor of coach’s 70th birthday

In honor of the legendary Lady Vols coach’s 70th birthday, the Pat Summit Foundation is asking for donations towards a $70,000 fundraising goal.
Pat Summitt
Pat Summitt(Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of the legendary Lady Vols coach’s 70th birthday, the Pat Summitt Foundation is asking for donations towards a $70,000 fundraising goal.

The foundation supports services and programs aimed at benefitting patients and caregivers battling Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. To date, the Pat Summit Foundation has awarded over $3 million to support nonprofits working to advance research and provide support for those suffering from the disease.

“This year would have been a big year for Coach Summitt. She would be turning 70 years old, and she would have just found out she would be the first woman to be inducted into the coaching category for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame. What better way to honor her life and legacy than to raise money for her foundation and help those battling Alzheimer’s disease,” said Morgan Vance, director of advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Coach Pat Summitt led the Lady Vols for 38 years, leading the program to eight NCAA championships, 32 SEC championships and was the first NCAA coach to reach 1,000 career wins. She retired in 2012 after revealing her diagnosis.

