Report: Woman leaves child in car without air conditioning for fifteen minutes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested and charged after leaving her child in a car with no air conditioning on a hot day, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

According to a report, an employee at the Family Justice Center, located at 400 Harriet Tubman Street, was notified by a witness that a child, two, was unattended in a vehicle in the front parking lot of the building at approximately 3:00 p.m. on June 8.

The mother, identified as Chelsea Fontaine, 28, was in the center’s lobby, officials said. The report stated that the employee observed Fontaine in the lobby “engaged in a heated discussion” with a law firm representative and noticed they were not in view of the vehicle.

Police said the employee verified the child was unattended and “immediately instructed” Fontaine to bring him inside.

The child was “restrained and unattended for an estimated fifteen minutes in a vehicle without air conditioning, with outside temperatures of approximately 85 degrees,” according to the report.

Officials said the child was in danger of illness and/or injury from heat exposure. Fontaine was charged with child abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child eight-years-old or younger.

Police officials have continued to urge parents and pet owners to be cognizant of the summer heat and how it can be detrimental to children and pets left in vehicles.

Just a few minutes in a car can be deadly, while the inside of a car can reach well over 100 degrees in just 10 minutes when 90 degrees outdoors. Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley warned that a vehicle acts like a greenhouse, stating that the sun’s heat gets trapped inside and continues to build.

A car's heat can be deadly in just minutes for children and pets. (WVLT)

In Tennessee, a person can legally break a window if they see a child or pet in distress locked inside, the Sevierville Police Department shared. However, those who attempt this need to call 911 to inform authorities about the incident.

“Steps must be taken to ensure the car is locked, that the child or animal is in imminent danger of suffering harm if not immediately removed and notifying law enforcement,” an SPD spokesperson said.

Recent data shows Tennessee ranks eighth in the nation for the most, hot car deaths among children with a total of 37 deaths since 1990.

