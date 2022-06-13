Advertisement

Seymour Food City temporarily closes part of deli following fire

By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food City in Seymour has temporarily closed its deli following a fire Monday morning, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department officials.

The Food City, located at 11503 Chapman Highway, was closed for approximately 40 minutes after crews responded to a fire that started in the smoker of the store’s deli, officials said.

Once on the scene, firefighters extinguished the “relatively small” flames in 12 minutes, a spokesperson told WVLT News. The part of the deli with the smoker suffered from smoke and water damage; therefore, the section will be closed for approximately three days.

The rest of the store will remain open, as usual.

