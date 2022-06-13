Advertisement

Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park

The NPS is conducting an investigation into the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach.
View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach.(NPS file photo/M. Quinn)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman died after falling into the Colorado River, according to the Grand Canyon National Park officials.

Park authorities said the woman, identified as Sheetal Patel, 47, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when the Colorado River’s current caught her.

On June 11 at 2:00 p.m., commercial guides reached the woman by boat after the park’s regional communications center received a report that a person had fallen into the Colorado River.

National Park Service personnel pulled her from the water and immediately began CPR; however, all attempts to resuscitate Patel were unsuccessful, according to authorities. Park rangers reportedly flew into the location by the park helicopter and pronounced the woman dead.

Park officials said Patel had hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch to begin a multi-day boating trip.

