TVA asks customers to reduce electric usage due to increased temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As temperatures are heating up this week, the Tennessee Valley Authority asked its customers to reduce electric consumption during the hottest parts of the day.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said this week’s forecast will be hotter and more humid, which adds up to most of the week feeling like nearly 100 degrees in East Tennessee.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

A TVA spokesperson said the company plans for extreme weather by working around the clock with local power companies to keep their customer’s power reliable. They also said the company has readied its electric grid for the expected strain summer temperatures can put on the transmission system.

Between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., TVA asks that customers reduce electricity use as the heat wave drives energy demand up.

The agency has shared several tips on how customers can cut back on energy during this time:

Unplug electronics when not in use.

Set the thermostat to 75 to 78 degrees or higher if possible.

Use major appliances early in the morning or late at night.

Keep blinds and curtains closed on the sunny side of your home.

Use ceiling and floor fans to keep air moving in your home.

Fire up the grill. Use your grill outside for cooking rather than kitchen appliances.

Use energy-efficient light bulbs.

The TVA states that these tips can also assist in lowering customers’ electric bills. Reports state that the TVA expects the voluntary curtailment will remain in effect through Friday.

The weather forecast can be viewed here. Additional information on energy-saving tips from the TVA can be found here or here.

#HeatWave Alert:

It's going to feel like 100° this week! 🥵

We are working 24/7 with your local power company to keep your power reliable. ⚡️

Still, we ask you to join us in reducing electricity during the hottest parts of the day, between 2 - 5 pm.

👉 https://t.co/fxBfshODB2 pic.twitter.com/8tHavAoLMg — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.