Advertisement

VFL Todd Kelly Jr. to host July youth camp benefiting nonprofits

Former UT defensive back Todd Kelly Jr. is set to host a football camp with all proceeds to benefit the Emerald Youth and Zaevion Dobson Memorial foundations.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee defensive back Todd Kelly Jr. is set to host a football camp in July with all proceeds to benefit the Emerald Youth and Zaevion Dobson Memorial foundations.

“I am a native of Knoxville who now makes a living in my hometown, and I want to give back to my community and help young football players realize their dreams,” Kelly said. “The name of the camp reflects a way to honor the late Zaevion Dobson, who sacrificed his life to save his friends from gunfire. Emerald Youth Foundation also will be a beneficiary of the camp proceeds because of its track record of success of guiding youth on and off the field of play.”

Kelly changed his jersey number from 6 to 24, the number Dobson wore at Fulton High School, to honor him after his death. Dobson was a 15-year-old sophomore when he sacrificed himself to save two classmates from random gunfire while they sat on a front porch in Lonsdale.

The camp will consist of drills, stations and competitions to improve each player’s skillset. All campers will also get a t-shirt and coupons from local businesses.

The “Camp 24″ program will run Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sanson Sports Complex on 234 Dale Ave. It is open for all ages 7-14 and will cost $60.

You can register here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting

Latest News

Guy Fieri officially opens Pigeon Forge Flavortown location
Guy Fieri officially opens Pigeon Forge Flavortown location
Temperature vs. feels like temperature for Tuesday
Feeling like the lower 100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
TVA asks customers to reduce electric usage due to increased temperatures
Elkmont Campground
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, tents not recommended until further notice