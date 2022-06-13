VFL Todd Kelly Jr. to host July youth camp benefiting nonprofits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee defensive back Todd Kelly Jr. is set to host a football camp in July with all proceeds to benefit the Emerald Youth and Zaevion Dobson Memorial foundations.

“I am a native of Knoxville who now makes a living in my hometown, and I want to give back to my community and help young football players realize their dreams,” Kelly said. “The name of the camp reflects a way to honor the late Zaevion Dobson, who sacrificed his life to save his friends from gunfire. Emerald Youth Foundation also will be a beneficiary of the camp proceeds because of its track record of success of guiding youth on and off the field of play.”

Kelly changed his jersey number from 6 to 24, the number Dobson wore at Fulton High School, to honor him after his death. Dobson was a 15-year-old sophomore when he sacrificed himself to save two classmates from random gunfire while they sat on a front porch in Lonsdale.

The camp will consist of drills, stations and competitions to improve each player’s skillset. All campers will also get a t-shirt and coupons from local businesses.

The “Camp 24″ program will run Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sanson Sports Complex on 234 Dale Ave. It is open for all ages 7-14 and will cost $60.

You can register here.

