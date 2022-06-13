Volunteers from across the country helping Seymour church get a new start

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - A church building in need of desperate repairs is getting a fresh start, thanks to generous volunteers from all over the country.

Trinity Baptist Church is getting a new sanctuary thanks to a group of volunteers with an organization called Carpenter for Christ.

The church’s pastor, Stanley Hawkins, said the original church building had been around since the late 1800′s.

“The old church was built in the 1890′s, and the original sanctuary, from what I’ve been told, is built on wood timbers, and they’re rotten, and the floor is sagging bad, and there are cracks in the drywall,” explained Hawkins.

Carpenters for Christ travels around the country and takes care of the labor. Steve Fuller, with the organization, said this is an opportunity for them to give back a portion of what God has blessed them with.

“We don’t go places to help other churches save money; we go as a mission to help them build the church cause they couldn’t afford to. I could never repay God for all that he’s done for me but coming up here and serving our Lord and doing this is just an honor to come do it,” said Fuller.

Nearly 80 men were present on Monday working on the new sanctuary. Carpenters for Christ will complete the build by Friday. Pastor Hawkins told WVLT News he hopes to open the new sanctuary to parishioners by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.