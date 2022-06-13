Advertisement

Volunteers from across the country helping Seymour church get a new start

Nearly 80 men were present on Monday working on the new sanctuary.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - A church building in need of desperate repairs is getting a fresh start, thanks to generous volunteers from all over the country.

Trinity Baptist Church is getting a new sanctuary thanks to a group of volunteers with an organization called Carpenter for Christ.

The church’s pastor, Stanley Hawkins, said the original church building had been around since the late 1800′s.

“The old church was built in the 1890′s, and the original sanctuary, from what I’ve been told, is built on wood timbers, and they’re rotten, and the floor is sagging bad, and there are cracks in the drywall,” explained Hawkins.

Carpenters for Christ travels around the country and takes care of the labor. Steve Fuller, with the organization, said this is an opportunity for them to give back a portion of what God has blessed them with.

“We don’t go places to help other churches save money; we go as a mission to help them build the church cause they couldn’t afford to. I could never repay God for all that he’s done for me but coming up here and serving our Lord and doing this is just an honor to come do it,” said Fuller.

Nearly 80 men were present on Monday working on the new sanctuary. Carpenters for Christ will complete the build by Friday. Pastor Hawkins told WVLT News he hopes to open the new sanctuary to parishioners by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor
Knoxville couple celebrates 75th anniversary
‘I have loved her for 75 years and I hope I get some more out of her’ | Knoxville couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says

Latest News

WVLT spoke with a landscape designer at Seeds of Change Landscaping in Knoxville to see how he...
How outdoor workers stay cool, avoid heatstroke
Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts
Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts
How to stay safe in a heat wave
After Noel was sworn in Monday morning inside the Civic Auditorium, Noel announced he already...
Day one: How Knoxville’s newest police chief is hitting the ground running