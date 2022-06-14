Blount County law enforcement volunteer at Second Harvest food bank

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers from all over Blount County, including the Sheriff’s Office and the Maryville, Alcoa and Townsend Police Departments, volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Bank over the past several weeks.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Monday to recognize the work the officers completed as part of this year’s in-service training. Officers have spent one afternoon a week packing boxes and filling bags for the food bank as part of their “community immersion” hours.

Second Harvest will give nearly 7,700 meals to community members in need across East Tennessee thanks to the officers’ work.

“Of course, it usually becomes a friendly competition to see who can pack the most boxes! We’ve enjoyed volunteering to help families in Blount and our neighboring counties,” the post said.

