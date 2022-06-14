Campers use caution following Elkmont Campground bear attack

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the injuries to a mother and her three-year-old daughter are not serious, it is enough to make fellow campers anxious at the Elkmont Campground.

A bear ripped through a soft-sided tent Sunday morning, searching for food according to park officials. In the process, the bear scratched both the mother and daughter in the face, but there were no serious injuries. Wildlife biologists with the Great Smoky Mountains National park euthanized the bear after the encounter.

Campground officials closed the areas the bear was spotted to be cautious, but the remaining areas remain open and are filled with campers.

“When we signed in at the front desk, they said if you don’t want to stay because of the aggressive bear activity, then they’d give us a full refund,” said Rebecca Burnett.

When campers got to the site on Monday, they were handed a letter detailing what had happened and advised people to avoid a soft-sided tent at the Elkmont grounds if possible.

“We have five little kids with us so it was a little bit of a concern.” said Pete Aust who traveled from Minnesota with family and friends to Sevier County.

“Bears are not really my thing so I’m a little nervous.” said another camper who decided to continue with her trip despite an uneasy feeling.

Officials advised campers to put away all food and even water that’s not being actively used so bears are less likely to approach.

Although rare, bear attacks can occur. Park officials advised those being attacked by a bear to fight back with anything available as the bear may view a person as prey.

Park rangers encouraged people to report any bear encounter on the campgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.