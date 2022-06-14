‘Extremely grateful’ | Two East TN fire departments receive donated trucks

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee fire departments have added trucks to their fleet thanks to generous donations by a Connecticut agency.

The fire chief of North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department said his agency and the South Claiborne Fire Department each received a donated fire truck from the Bloomfield Center Fire Department in Connecticut.

“As with many rural fire departments, we have very small budgets and struggle to maintain our fire trucks and other apparatus; most often, our apparatuses are in need of repair, and we are always looking for ways to provide support to our communities,” Chief LaRoy Brandt said. “Most often we have to rely on each other to provide even minimal support.”

According to Brandt, the Bloomfield Center Fire Department was recently able to purchase a brand new fire truck; therefore, they needed room in its firehouse.

After reaching out on Facebook, the Connecticut-based fire department agreed to pay it forward and help Claiborne County by donating two older pumper trucks, Brandt told WVLT News.

“We and our community are extremely grateful to the Bloomfield Center FD as they have done a great service to our community by donating these precious resources,” Brandt shared.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.