Look before you lock: A few tricks can save a child from hot car death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a heat wave passing over East Tennessee, experts are warning parents to check the back seat and witnesses to be on guard.

When it’s 90 degrees out, it takes 10 minutes for the car to reach 109 degrees. After 30 minutes, it’s 124. Tennessee has the eighth highest number of hot car deaths in the country. Several children across the country have died in a hot car already this year, including here in Tennessee, according to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital,

“This is particularly really serious for them,” Shenaiah Thomas from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital said.

Through a hot car simulator, the hospital showed how a car reached up to 120 degrees compared to an outside temperature of 91.

“Once their internal body temperature reaches 107 then we’re already reaching that threshold of where it could be fatal,” Thomas said.

These incidents are preventable, starting with the parent and ending with others who see a child in danger, Spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department Scott Erland said.

“The Good Samaritan Law offers you protection,” said Scott Erland. “So, you call 911, and you get that kid out of that car. So, whether that be you illegally enter the car, we don’t want to whether you open this car or you have to break a window if you have to do.”

Calling 911 first could ensure more safety for the child.

“There’s potentially criminal charges for a guardian who does leave a kid in an unattended vehicle. So, that’s another part of it, too. And also, the police are going to have the quickest kind of way of getting any kind of medical assistance as needed,” Erland said.

Some things for parents to remember during these hot and busy days:

Place an item you can’t start your day without in the back seat to get in the habit of opening the back door every time you park

Teach children to honk the horn or turn on hazard lights if they become stuck inside a car

Keep a teddy bear in the car seat when driving alone, then move it to the front seat when a child is in the car to serve as a reminder that there’s a child with you.

