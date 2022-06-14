Advertisement

Fisher-Price, US regulators warn of infant deaths in rockers

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fisher-Price and U.S. product safety regulators are telling parents not to let their infants fall asleep in the company’s rockers after 13 infants died in the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The deaths happened when the babies fell asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

The company, along with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in them.

Other similar baby rockers were recalled in 2021 and 2019.

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.

