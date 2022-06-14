Former cop indicted federally for sexual assault, 4 years after he was found not guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer now faces federal charges of sexual assault nearly 22 years after it happened.

An indictment for Bridges Randle, 47, was unsealed Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty.

Prosecutors say Randle was called to the woman’s home on June 24, 2000, for a vandalism call and he sexually assaulted the woman.

Randle was indicted in 2014 after the City of Memphis tested the victim’s rape kit. He went to trial in 2018 but was found not guilty despite not showing up in court.

Now four years later, the case has been brought to a federal level.

Randle is charged with committing a civil rights offense that includes aggravated sexual abuse.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

