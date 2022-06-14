Hay bailer catches fire in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A hay bailer caught fire in Sevier County on Monday, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it grew out of control, according to a Facebook post from the Sevier County Fire Department.

The department celebrated the work of its firefighters, commending them for handling the fire before it spread to the rest of the field or caused injuries.

Fire officials do not know the cause of the fire at this time, according to the post.

“We are proud of the hard work on this fire, especially in these extremely hot temperatures. We are proud to serve the citizens and visitors of Sevier County,” fire officials wrote.

Crews responded to this hay bailer on fire earlier today. Our dedicated volunteers were able to achieve a quick... Posted by Sevier County Fire Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.