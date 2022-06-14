Heat Advisory: Feels like greater than 100 degrees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to reach dangerous levels, making Tuesday feel like it’s more than 100 degrees! Limit time outside if you can, and stay hydrated.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, warm, and humid. The tropical humidity level makes it feel warmer already, and limits our cooling to only 75 degrees for the low.

It’s another mostly sunny day, with a few more clouds at times and a stray shower or storm can develop. We’re topping out around 95 degrees, but it feels 5 to 10 degrees warmer all day long. That’s why a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of our area. To understand why we sweat and how hot it feels in the Forecast Where You Live, open the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Tonight is another warm, muggy one, with a low of only 75 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain in the mid-90s Wednesday with spotty rain and storms developing Wednesday afternoon. Again, it feels like it’s more than 100 degrees.

A few pockets of rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon to the early evening hours, but we’re still around 93 degrees and feeling like 100+.

Friday is still in the mid-90s with spotty rain, as the humidity gradually drops back. This lets the weekend back off to the upper 80s, with a couple of mild mornings thanks to the lower humidity.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back to 90s next week.

