Advertisement

Heat Advisory: Feels like greater than 100 degrees

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a few late week storms, then a drop in humidity.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to reach dangerous levels, making Tuesday feel like it’s more than 100 degrees! Limit time outside if you can, and stay hydrated.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, warm, and humid. The tropical humidity level makes it feel warmer already, and limits our cooling to only 75 degrees for the low.

It’s another mostly sunny day, with a few more clouds at times and a stray shower or storm can develop. We’re topping out around 95 degrees, but it feels 5 to 10 degrees warmer all day long. That’s why a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of our area. To understand why we sweat and how hot it feels in the Forecast Where You Live, open the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Tonight is another warm, muggy one, with a low of only 75 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain in the mid-90s Wednesday with spotty rain and storms developing Wednesday afternoon. Again, it feels like it’s more than 100 degrees.

A few pockets of rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon to the early evening hours, but we’re still around 93 degrees and feeling like 100+.

Friday is still in the mid-90s with spotty rain, as the humidity gradually drops back. This lets the weekend back off to the upper 80s, with a couple of mild mornings thanks to the lower humidity.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back to 90s next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach.
Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park
Chelsea Fontaine
Report: Woman leaves child in car without air conditioning for fifteen minutes
Theodore Richards and Brandy Morgan
Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducts Halls drug bust
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Temperature vs. feels like temperature for Tuesday
Feeling like the mid-100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
Feeling like the mid-100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
Feeling like the mid-100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
Feeling like the mid-100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
Feeling like the mid-100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
Feels Like temperatures near 100 much of the afternoon.
Heat and humidity add up to a “feels like temperature” near 100 degrees