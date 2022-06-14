How this Knoxville summer camp is maintaining the fun, while keeping kids cool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with the scorching temperatures, some children still want to have fun outside.

Tate’s Day Camp is getting kids to enjoy some time outdoors with the mission of keeping them hydrated and cool.

Whether it’s swimming, ziplining, or team-bonding exercises, Chris Strevel, the executive camp director at Tate’s Day Camp, said with the heat advisory, the camp issued a newsletter to parents to start we sent out a newsletter to parents to start hydrating children at home.

”We encourage all campers to come with a water bottle. If they forget it, we supply one to them. And then around camp, we have multiple five-gallon ice water stations, and the children are essentially required to keep their water bottles full and drinking all day long,” shared Strevel.

The newsletter also asks parents to help children remain healthy by eating fruit and getting a good night’s sleep.

With a variety of activities like archery, tree climbing, climbing towers, swimming, and a hillside slide, Strevel said staff at the camp are planning out when to do certain activities.

“In the morning, we’ll do higher active games, and then in the afternoon, it’s more low active or shaded activities but still have plenty of options to choose from,” explained Strevel.

In the afternoon, Strevel explained camp councilors are moving more to indoor activities that could include their indoor Lego room or some activities in the shade for nature study.

Some of the young campers understand the importance of staying hydrated as well.

”Because we don’t want to get sick. And so our councilors are making us drink water and take breaks and drink a bunch of water,” shared eight-year-old Robert.

”They don’t want us to get sick, and then we’d have to go home, and we don’t want to, and we’d have to miss all this fun stuff,” says eight-year-old Nora.

Strevel said Tate’s Day Camp has nearly 300 campers each week. To ensure no one gets dehydrated in the heatwave, he said camp staff had to complete training and orientation going over specific measures on how to watch the children so that they don’t get overheated or overactive.

”We definitely want our campers to stay healthy as well as their staff and with the heat, dehydration is one of our greatest concerns. That’s why we increased our water stations and water intake, and we just want everyone to have a fun, active day but still go home feeling good at the end of it.”

For more information about Tate’s Day Camp, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.