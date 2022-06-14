Advertisement

Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket

The winning jackpot ticket was sold at Casey’s in Knoxville.
By Paige Hill
Jun. 14, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check your tickets! A Tennessee lottery player will become $400,000 richer after winning Monday’s Tennessee Cash jackpot, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

The winner matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the prize, lottery officials aid. The numbers drawn were 3, 10, 11, 21, and 31, with the Cash Ball being 3.

Casey’s, located at 6900 Maynardville Pike NE in Knoxville sold the ticket.

