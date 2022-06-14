Advertisement

Knoxville Fire releases findings into cause of South Knoxville fire that killed toddler

Knoxville Fire investigators have released the believed cause of the fatal fire.
Two children are in critical condition at UT Medical Center following a fire in South Knoxville.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department investigators released their findings from the investigation into the cause of last week’s South Knoxville housefire that killed three-year-old Delilah Stull and hospitalized 10-month-old Grayson Cole.

According to the Investigation Unit’s findings, the fire started in a space between the house’s basement ceiling and upper floor. “This void space suffered heavy fire damage, and fire patterns define the fire as beginning in this area above a rear storage room,” a report from the department said.

According to Matthew Stull, the father of Delilah and Grayson, and an update on the family’s GoFundMe page, hospital officials declared Grayson brain dead Sunday, and the family had decided to take him off of life support and donate his organs to help other hospitalized children.

Fire officials also said that, since several components of the home’s electrical system were identified as “ignition sources,” foul play is not expected to be a factor into the home’s fire.

“This void space above the rear storage room was examined, and several potential ignition sources were discovered. These items were all components of the home’s electrical system, and all suffered severe damage preventing a conclusive cause from being determined. No evidence of any suspicious nature was discovered at the scene. Therefore, foul play is not believed to be a factor in this incident,” the report said.

The family that lived in the home is currently raising funds to buy living supplies like clothes and baby food. Those interested in donating can do so here.

