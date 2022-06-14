Advertisement

Knoxville Ice Bears announce season opener date for hockey season

Here’s when the Knoxville Ice Bears will be hitting the ice for the 2022-23 hockey season.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears announced the date for their home opener for the 2022-23 hockey season.

The Ice Bears will kick off the season at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on October 21 at 7:35 p.m. Tickets are on pre-sale now.

The opponent facing against the Knoxville Ice Bears has not been released yet. That information and the complete home and road game schedules will be announced later.

This opener will mark the start of the Ice Bears’ 21st season. Last season, the Bears won 42 regular-season games and were crowned regular-season champions five times, the first team in league history to achieve this goal.

Opening night is October 21st! Make sure you're there to see our newest banner being raised! Get four tickets and four hats to our season opener for just $75! Grab your seats today! https://bit.ly/3NT1zfN

Posted by Knoxville Ice Bears on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

