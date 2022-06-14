Pat Summitt’s former player: ‘I think we really miss her presence today’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On what would have been Pat Summitt’s 70th birthday, dozens of her former players took time to reflect on the years they spent playing for the legendary coach.

Included in their sentiment was how proud they are of the Pat Summitt Foundation and the impact it’s made in 10 years since its creation. Summitt lost her battle to Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. The diagnosis led her to create a platform to help in the fight against cognitive diseases.

Shelly Sexton-Collier, who played for Summitt in the late 80′s, emphasized how much she still misses her coach, mentor, and friend.

“I’m just thankful and grateful that I had the opportunity to be coached by her,” said Sexton-Collier. “There are so many things I’ve learned as a player: her toughness, her work ethic, her grind, her discipline and passion, and her love for the game. But more importantly, her love for people and her love for her players in growing the game of basketball.”

Sexton-Collier described the impact Summitt had and continues to have on the game of basketball, “I mean, we’re indebted to her for what she’s done for women in general, but particularly for the game of women’s basketball. She just brought it to a whole other level. And I think we really miss her presence today. And I think about what she would be doing right now to continue to impact because know she was not ready to be through coaching when that disease took over her.”

You can help support the Pat Summitt Foundation by donating to help in their fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.