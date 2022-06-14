Police: Woman robbed, assaulted after UT baseball game; suspects at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was “threatened, robbed and assaulted” on campus after the University of Tennessee baseball game Sunday, according to the university’s police department.

A UTPD spokesperson said the individuals approached the woman while driving a silver truck and then proceeded to bump her chest and spit in her face. The suspects also stole her purse, officials said.

Those with information about the incident or who recognize the individuals are asked to contact UTPD at utpdinvestigations@utk.edu or 865-974-3114.

