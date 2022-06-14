Advertisement

Police: Woman robbed, assaulted after UT baseball game; suspects at large

Those with information about the incident or who recognize the individuals are asked to contact UTPD.
A woman was threatened, robbed and assaulted by several suspects Sunday, June 14.
A woman was threatened, robbed and assaulted by several suspects Sunday, June 14.(UTPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was “threatened, robbed and assaulted” on campus after the University of Tennessee baseball game Sunday, according to the university’s police department.

A UTPD spokesperson said the individuals approached the woman while driving a silver truck and then proceeded to bump her chest and spit in her face. The suspects also stole her purse, officials said.

Those with information about the incident or who recognize the individuals are asked to contact UTPD at utpdinvestigations@utk.edu or 865-974-3114.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach.
Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park
The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Chelsea Fontaine
Report: Woman leaves child in car without air conditioning for fifteen minutes
Theodore Richards and Brandy Morgan
Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducts Halls drug bust
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, injures mother and daughter
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, injures mother and daughter

Latest News

The usually crystal-clear waters are full of trout and heron, but now the waters are missing a...
What’s happening to the Clinch River mussel population?
Feels like temperatures Wednesday
Still feeling like 100+ degrees Wednesday with spotty rain
Knoxville Fire Department officers fought a large fire in South Knoxville Monday afternoon.
Knoxville Fire releases findings into cause of South Knoxville fire that killed toddler
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending