Still feeling like 100+ degrees Wednesday with spotty rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hot and very humid weather continues Wednesday with some spotty rain and storms later in the day. This dangerous heat continues throughout the week, so make sure you are staying hydrated!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The heat and humidity continue tonight. Temperatures only drop to 75 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures remain in the mid-90s Wednesday with spotty rain and storms developing Wednesday afternoon. Again, it feels like it’s more than 100 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few pockets of rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon to the early evening hours, but we’re still around 93 degrees and feeling like 100+.

Friday is still in the mid-90s with spotty rain, as the humidity gradually drops back. This lets the weekend back off to the upper 80s, with a couple of mild mornings thanks to the lower humidity.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back to 90s next week. We are nearing 100 degrees by next Wednesday!

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

