Advertisement

Still feeling like 100+ degrees Wednesday with spotty rain

Meteorologist Paige Noel says some relief is in sight, but it doesn’t last long.
Feels like temperatures Wednesday
Feels like temperatures Wednesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hot and very humid weather continues Wednesday with some spotty rain and storms later in the day. This dangerous heat continues throughout the week, so make sure you are staying hydrated!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The heat and humidity continue tonight. Temperatures only drop to 75 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures remain in the mid-90s Wednesday with spotty rain and storms developing Wednesday afternoon. Again, it feels like it’s more than 100 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few pockets of rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon to the early evening hours, but we’re still around 93 degrees and feeling like 100+.

Friday is still in the mid-90s with spotty rain, as the humidity gradually drops back. This lets the weekend back off to the upper 80s, with a couple of mild mornings thanks to the lower humidity.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back to 90s next week. We are nearing 100 degrees by next Wednesday!

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach.
Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park
The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
Chelsea Fontaine
Report: Woman leaves child in car without air conditioning for fifteen minutes
Theodore Richards and Brandy Morgan
Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducts Halls drug bust
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, injures mother and daughter
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, injures mother and daughter

Latest News

Feels like 100+ degrees for most today.
Heat Advisory: Feels like greater than 100 degrees
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a few late week storms, then a drop in humidity.
Heat Advisory: Feels like greater than 100 degrees
Temperature vs. feels like temperature for Tuesday
Feeling like the mid-100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
Feeling like the mid-100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances
Feeling like the mid-100s Tuesday afternoon with limited rain chances