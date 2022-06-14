Advertisement

Tennessee’s Burns named Freshman Pitcher of the Year

Burns was Tennessee’s Friday starter for most of the season, helping lead the Volunteers to one of the best seasons in college baseball history.
Chase Burns
Chase Burns(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Jun. 14, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee hurler Chase Burns was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Freshman Pitcher of the Year Tuesday.

Burns was Tennessee’s Friday starter for most of the season, helping lead the Volunteers to one of the best seasons in college baseball history.

The Gallatin native was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy and was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Burns became the first UT freshman pitcher to earn All-America honors since R.A. Dickey in 1994.

The righty finished the year with an 8-2 record and a 2.91 ERA over 17 appearances. He racked up 103 strikeouts in 80.1 innings of work while allowing just 25 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .216 batting average.

