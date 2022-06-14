Advertisement

Tripadvisor names Dollywood as #1 theme park in United States

Dollywood earned a spot on Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards Tuesday, taking the spot for best theme park in the United States.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood earned a spot on Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards Tuesday, taking the spot for the best theme park in the United States.

The award was calculated based on reviews and ratings from May 1, 2021, through April 31, 2022, according to Tripadvisor.

“I’m so proud of the work my people do to make Dollywood such a great place for families,” Queen of the South Dolly Parton said. “When I started dreaming up Dollywood all those years ago, I hoped it would be somewhere folks were excited to come visit and enjoy time together. To hear that they are leaving so many positive comments about their time here really shows what we’re doing is working. In the current world, I want Dollywood to be a place where the light shines every day.”

The popular theme park also earned the eighth spot for theme parks across the world.

