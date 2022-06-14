What’s happening to the Clinch River mussel population?

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before becoming Norris Lake, the upper Clinch River flows with a variety of rare species of underwater life. The usually crystal-clear waters are full of trout and heron, but now the waters are missing a key player in the river’s ecosystem: mussels.

In one stretch of Hancock County, Fish and Wildlife Service experts said that nearly 90% of the mussels have died off in recent years, and they aren’t sure why.

Jason Hopkins has been SCUBA diving for 14 years across East Tennessee, including where the Clinch River meets Norris Lake. He said that he’s noticed something different in recent years: a lack of freshwater mussels. “On the dives that I’ve been on, very rarely do I come across some,” he said. “They’re very important to the waters. And with them dying out, that’s kind of worrisome.”

Brad Kreps with the Clinch Valley Program of The Nature Conservancy told WVLT News that the die-off has experts stumped. “It’s definitely got biologists puzzled,” Kreps said. “They haven’t come up with a definitive answer at this point.”

Scientists from Virginia and Tennessee are seeing the die-offs.

“The Kyle’s Ford area in Hancock County, which is one of the most exceptional stretches of river for rare mussels, was one of the places where they started to notice this die-off,” Kreps said.

The Pleasantshell mussel makes up half the mussels in the river- and experts said 85.4% of them are gone forever. That can cause serious trouble for the river. “Mussel shoals anchor the river and keep it in place during high flood events,” Kreps said.

Mussels are also a natural filter; they clean the river where they live. “It helps us understand that there is something going on with water quality,” Kreps said. “That we need to figure out; that’s not good.”

A team of experts measured the water quality in the affected waters and found 17 viruses. One, called the Densovirus, is considered lethal.

Kreps told WVLT News that there are a lot of possible causes, including some human ones. It’s not all bad news, however. “People are doing a lot of great things to recover mussels,” Kreps said.

