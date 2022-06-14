Advertisement

Your old fan could help Knoxville seniors stay cool this summer

The Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is asking for fan donations this summer.
(WAVE 3 News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is asking for fan donations this summer. The donated fans go directly to seniors in need of staying cool as the weather warms up.

“Overheating is especially dangerous for older adults, and can result in dehydration, heat stroke, or other medical emergencies,” Office on Aging representatives told WVLT News.

Specifically, the group is asking for box fan and oscillating fan donations. Those interested in giving can drop off fans can do so at 2247 Western Ave. You can also arrange a pickup by calling 865-524-2786.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pizza Palace was featured on a hit Food Network show almost 15 years ago.
Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria
View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach.
Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park
Chelsea Fontaine
Report: Woman leaves child in car without air conditioning for fifteen minutes
Theodore Richards and Brandy Morgan
Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducts Halls drug bust
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

The usually crystal-clear waters are full of trout and heron, but now the waters are missing a...
What’s happening to the Clinch River mussel population?
TN Lottery Logo
Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket
Tripadvisor names Dollywood as #1 theme park in United States
The usually crystal-clear waters are full of trout and heron, but now the waters are missing a...
What’s happening to the Clinch River mussel population?