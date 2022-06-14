Your old fan could help Knoxville seniors stay cool this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is asking for fan donations this summer. The donated fans go directly to seniors in need of staying cool as the weather warms up.

“Overheating is especially dangerous for older adults, and can result in dehydration, heat stroke, or other medical emergencies,” Office on Aging representatives told WVLT News.

Specifically, the group is asking for box fan and oscillating fan donations. Those interested in giving can drop off fans can do so at 2247 Western Ave. You can also arrange a pickup by calling 865-524-2786.

