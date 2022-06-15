2021 Knox County drug deaths increase by 29%

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Regional Forensic Center released its 2021 Drug-Related Death Report for Knox and Anderson Counties Wednesday, stating they saw in increase in deaths in both counties.

The number of overdose deaths in Knox County increased by 29% in 2021, the report said. That’s on top of a 41% increase in 2020. In Anderson County, overdose deaths increased by 67% in 2021, following an 81% increase in 2020. Experts are placing much of the blame on new synthetic drugs.

“The overdose epidemic in Knox County, like across the nation, continues to grow in magnitude and new stronger drugs are making it worse,” said Chris Thomas, Director of the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. “Preliminary data for drug-deaths in 2022 unfortunately indicates an even more upward trend for drug-related death cases in Knox County.”

Mixed drug overdoses led in the deaths, the report said, but fentanyl and similar drugs, like other synthetic opioids still continue to be abused the most.

The report was based off of research going as far back as 2012, according to officials. Here’s some key findings from what researchers found out:

Mixed overdoses, when more than one drug is involved in a death, accounted for 76% of deaths in both Knox and Anderson County.

The five most common drugs used in drug-related deaths were synthetic opioids, methamphetamine, diphenhydramine alcohol/ethanol and cocaine.

Prescription opioid-related deaths decreased in Knox and Anderson County in 2021, same as 2020.

Anxiety, anti-depressants and anti-psychotic medication was found in 30% of all drug deaths in Knox County and 38% of all drug deaths in Anderson County.

You can read the full report below:

