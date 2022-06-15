Advertisement

Father of missing Summer Wells shares thoughts one year since daughter’s disappearance

Don Wells released a statement from prison on his daughter disappearance nearly one year since she was last seen.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.(TBI)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don Wells, the father of missing six-year-old Summer Wells, released a statement from prison on Wednesday at midnight about his daughter’s disappearance.

Wells was arrested on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence. This was Wells’ first DUI, but since the arrest violated previous probation, he is currently serving the remainder of his sentence at the Hawkins Co. Jail, according to WJHL.

He wrote a letter and prayer for Summer and shared it on a Youtube video posted on the family’s website just after midnight. The video included an original song written by Robin Lane with heartfelt lyrics.

“These words are very fitting to exactly how Don is feeling and thinking during this season of his life,” according to the website.

The video ended with the written statement from Wells in prison:

The statement ended with the Lord’s prayer.

Summer went missing in July of 2021. Don believed Summer was kidnapped, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation repeatedly reported that no evidence supports that claim.

Here’s everything we know about Summer’s disappearance.

Those with credible information on her disappearance are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A timeline of the 6-year-old girl’s disappearance can be found here.

