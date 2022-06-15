KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are some fun events happening around East Tennessee for you and the family to Find Your Fun this Father’s Day weekend!

Thursday, June 16th:

This Thursday is Concerts on the Square. Every third Thursday Market Square will host a free concert! It’s going on through the month of September. This Thursday, you can go enjoy soulful interpretations of traditional jazz blended with classic R&B pop tunes.

Saturday, June 18th:

Tennessee’s only Lavender Festival is back! The festival features 120 artists, live music, food, Tennessee wine, and more! It’s free to get into the festival, but some events going on within the festival you do need a ticket for. It’s at Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The 11th annual Knoxville Brewfest is this Saturday at World’s Fair Park. It’s to benefit CureDuchenne which is a non-profit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. There will be more than 50 brewers and more than 200 craft beers to sample. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks, and more! Tickets are $50 and there are two different sessions this year to limit capacity - one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Also on Saturday is Jamfest 2022 at Ijams Nature Center. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and rock out with local bands. There will be food trucks and the Ijams Beer Garden will be open as well. It’s from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Summer Movie Magic is back at the Tennessee Theatre! Moviegoers will travel back in time to see classic movies in the historic Tennessee Theatre. This year there will be three movies per weekend! On Friday is Pink Floyd: The Wall, Saturday’s show is Stand By Me, and then on Sunday is Shrek.

