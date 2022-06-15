Heat Advisory: Steamy days continue, until after a few late week storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This dangerous heat continues throughout the week, so make sure you are staying hydrated! A few more storms are delayed to Friday now, but that humidity really drops this Father’s Day weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is humid, which we see with haze and fog. The muggy morning also means we can’t cool much, with a low around 75 degrees.

It’s another mostly sunny day, with a high of 96 degrees. Unfortunately that feels more like 106, with that Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 8 PM. A stray storm can develop this afternoon, but we’re looking a couple of storms to move into the Smokies and try to roll down into the rest of area, but still only a 20% coverage for the evening.

A few clouds are moving through tonight, with another stuffy low of only 75 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few pockets of rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon to the early evening hours, mainly in the higher elevations. It’s looking more widely scattered, with spotty storms possible in the Valley. We’re easily reaching 95 degrees again, feeling like it’s more than 100 degrees.

Rainfall potential from scattered storms Friday. (WVLT)

Friday is still in the mid-90s with spotty rain and storms midday and then scattered storms in the afternoon to evening hours as a front finally moves through. The humidity now doesn’t drop until Friday night, but the rest of Father’s Day weekend should feel much better. Highs are in the upper 80s, which is just over average, but the humidity is at a refreshing level, which also means the mornings are cooler!

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back to 90s next week. We are nearing 100 degrees by next Wednesday!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

