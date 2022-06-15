Thousands without power after Lenoir City Utilities Board experiences outages
Power outages on Tuesday night left thousands without power, according to the Lenoir City Utilities Board website
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of customers with the Lenoir City Utilities Board were left without power when outages occurred in areas of West Knoxville on Tuesday night.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. LCUB is working on restoring power to affected customers. Residents with LCUB can look at LCUB’s outage map to determine the areas without power.
