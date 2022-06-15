Thousands without power after Lenoir City Utilities Board experiences outages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of customers with the Lenoir City Utilities Board were left without power when outages occurred in areas of West Knoxville on Tuesday night.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. LCUB is working on restoring power to affected customers. Residents with LCUB can look at LCUB’s outage map to determine the areas without power.

There is currently a power outage in sections of West Knoxville. Crews are working as quickly as possible to identify the issue and restore service. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding. — LCUB (@YourLCUB) June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.